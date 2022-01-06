DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit is searching for someone who shot a dog on Dec. 7.
The white and blue Pitbull-type dog was found in the backyard of a home in the 4700 block of Cranfill Drive with a gunshot wound. The dog survived the shooting and is thriving, police said.
If you have any information regarding who shot the dog, witnessed the dog get shot, or have a video or photos of the incident, contact DPD Crime Stoppers 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com.