CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Kimberly Anderberg, Lexus RX3, Missing person, Willow Ridge Road

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for 56-year-old Kimberly Anderberg who was last seen in the 200 block of Willow Ridge Road.

Police said she was reported missing around Christmas, but didn’t give a specific date.

READ MORE: DFW Hospitals Seeing Record Breaking Number Of Children Being Treated For COVID-19

Kimberly Anderberg (courtesy: Fort Worth Police Department)

READ MORE: Woman Found Dead, Partially Clothed In Security Guard Uniform On Arrow Road

Anderberg was driving a blue Lexus RX3 with TX plate: PGJ 1579. She is White, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

MORE NEWS: Allen Man, Clay Melton Denton, Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Child Pornography

Please call 817-392-4222 if you know her whereabouts.

CBSDFW.com Staff