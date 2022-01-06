FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Fort Worth are searching for 56-year-old Kimberly Anderberg who was last seen in the 200 block of Willow Ridge Road.
Police said she was reported missing around Christmas, but didn’t give a specific date.READ MORE: DFW Hospitals Seeing Record Breaking Number Of Children Being Treated For COVID-19
READ MORE: Woman Found Dead, Partially Clothed In Security Guard Uniform On Arrow Road
Anderberg was driving a blue Lexus RX3 with TX plate: PGJ 1579. She is White, 5’11”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes.MORE NEWS: Allen Man, Clay Melton Denton, Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Child Pornography
Please call 817-392-4222 if you know her whereabouts.