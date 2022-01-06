GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Four families lives were changed forever nearly two weeks ago when a shooter killed three teens and injured another the day after Christmas in Garland.

Police believe 14-year-old Abel Acosta is the gunman and was driven to the Texaco gas station by his dad, 33-year-old Richard Acosta. The older Acosta is currently in jail on a $3 million bond.

Since that day, families have mourned at their funerals while at the same time wondering where the killer is at.

Meanwhile at the shop inside the station, Texaco Taqueria Diana owner Rodolfo Sanchez told CBS 11 he’s looking to help the families involved in this tragedy, including his own cook, 15-year-old David Humberto.

Humberto is recovering at home, but tragically, three customers did not make it: 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, 16-year-old Ivan Noyola, and 17-year-old Rafael Garcia.

“We try to contact each family,” said Sanchez, “We try to help them, we put up a little box and with some donations.”

Sanchez also wants to make a memorial on the inside of his shop placed in a corner. “Maybe have it inside in the corner on a little table with the pictures and like flowers.”

It’s a small act of kindness as the families deal with this grief, hopeful the person who did this is caught and brought to justice soon.

Garland Police said on Thursday Acosta is still at-large. A $10,000 reward is available for anyone who gives them a tip leading to his arrest.