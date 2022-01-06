CARPINTERIA, Cali. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Greg Robinson, who spent nearly four decades coaching in the NFL and college, including two seasons at UT Austin, has died at 70.

His wife, Laura, says he died Wednesday from a form of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Robinson won two Super Bowl rings as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos in the late 1990s and also served in the same role for the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

His first stint at UT Austin began in 2004. He served as co-defensive coordinator for a season before succeeding Paul Pasqualoni as head coach at Syracuse University that December.

Robinson coached Syracuse for five seasons before being hired as Michigan’s defensive coordinator for two years.

In 2013, he returned to Texas to work as a video analyst. After a substantial loss to Brigham Young that season, Robinson was hired as the defensive coordinator by head coach Mack Brown.

It’s a sad day with the passing of our good friend Greg Robinson. He was a great man and a great coach. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. Rest easy, coach. pic.twitter.com/ZExXIZuPkR — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) January 6, 2022

Robinson turned the defense at UT around, going from being one of the worst defenses in the Big 12 to leading the league in sacks by the end of the season. UT faced Oregon at the 2013 Alamo Bowl and was able to hold one of the best offenses in the league to only one touchdown and two field goals, but the offense turned over the ball twice and the Longhorns lost 7-30.

Robinson left at the end of the 2013 season after Brown’s departure. He served as San Jose State’s defensive coordinator for two seasons before retiring in December 2015.

