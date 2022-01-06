DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several Dallas Fire-Rescue units were on the scene after a major multivehicle crash on Thursday, Jan 6.
At 5:34 p.m., Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a 911 call for a major accident at the intersection of Great Trinity Forest Way and South Buckner Blvd with reports of people pinned.
Chopper 11 footage indicated that at least six vehicles were involved in the wreck. One was overturned, and another was described as being "wrapped around a pole."
Five ambulances responded to the scene, and at least one of them went to the hospital. There was no information available on injuries or fatalities.
