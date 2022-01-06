AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for January 2022’s featured fugitive, Bobby Joe Flores Jr. of Duncanville, has been increased to $6,000, the Texas DPS said on Thursday, Jan 6.

Flores, 34, is accused of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and failure to comply sex offender registration requirements. He is on the list of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders and has been wanted since October 2019 when the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

The Duncanville Police Department also issued a warrant in January 2020 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 2008, Flores was convicted of sexually abusing a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in prison.

After his release in 2010, he failed to register as a sex offender in Indiana and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. His previous sentence was also increased to six years.

In 2014, Flores moved to Duncanville, Texas, where he was required to register as a sex offender but did not do so.

Flores is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms, and left wrist. He also has scars on his left arm and wrist.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be apprehended or approached.

Texas DPS said that all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous and that tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Updates on Flores’ case can be found on his wanted bulletin on the DPS website, where the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders lists can also be found.