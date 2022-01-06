ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two more Dallas starters were added to the COVID-19 list on Thursday, Jan 6, just one day after rookie linebacker Micah Parsons went into protocol.
READ MORE: Downtown Dallas Shelter Opens, Expects 200 Homeless People Ahead Of Freezing Weather
Head Coach Mike McCarthy said that offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown were the latest players to go into COVID-19 protocol and that “a number of [other] guys” are sick but have not tested positive yet.READ MORE: Texas Law Enforcement Officials Arrest DWI Suspect Driving With Lit BBQ Pit In Truck Bed
Smith, Brown, and Parsons will all miss next week’s game in Philly, but will hopefully be able to return in time for the Wild Card round home game some time between January 15 and 17.
Smith will likely be replaced this week by Terence Steele, who has started in five games this season. Brown’s substitute will probably be Kelvin Joseph, and the inside linebacker position is expected to rotate between. Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch, and Luke Gifford.MORE NEWS: Reward Increased For Bobby Joe Flores Jr, January's Featured Fugitive From Duncanville
The Cowboys will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan 8 at 7:15 p.m.