ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – UT Arlington and UT Dallas announced Thursday, Jan. 6 they are starting their 2022 spring semesters with online learning due to the current COVID-19 omicron variant surge, which has yet to peak.

Both universities said classes will remain online through Friday, Feb. 4.

In a letter to students, UTA said the decision is “in the interest of keeping our community safe and maintaining continuity of learning.”

A small number of courses that must be taught face-to-face will remain as on-campus classes, and some will be offered both online and on campus, the university explained.

The semester will begin as scheduled on Jan. 18. and no classes are being canceled.

UTA said all students and employees coming to campus In any capacity for the spring semester must provide proof of a viral COVID-19 test by Feb 4.

UTD is also giving students the option of in-person learning if the professor and dean agree to it.

UTD also said, “We will make every effort to have on-campus services available to students as usual,” including the library, student union, health center and on campus dining.