ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found dead, apparently from gunshot wounds police said, in an Arlington apartment complex parking lot Friday night, Jan. 7.
Arlington Police said officers were called to the scene in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive shortly before 8:00 p.m.
Someone reported seeing two people unresponsive in the parking lot.
Both were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators are still working to identify them at this point.
It’s not clear when they were shot as police said they believe there was a “delay between when the shooting occurred and when the incident was reported.”
Homicide detectives are in the early stages of the investigation and police said they plan to release more information on Saturday.