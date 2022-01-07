LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Laredo Port of Entry detained a man who had an outstanding warrant out of Noblesville, Indiana, for child molestation.
Roberto Casso, 79, was arrested while arriving from Mexico on Jan. 5 at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge.
"Our officers remain vigilant in keeping our borders secure and apprehending wanted persons with outstanding warrants is an important part of carrying out our border security mission," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
CBP turned Casso over to the custody of the Webb County Sheriff's Office.