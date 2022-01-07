(CBS NEWS) – The three men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder were sentenced Friday to life in prison.
Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, will have to serve 30 years of his life sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
