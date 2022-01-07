DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after an early morning crash along Highway 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway.
It was just before 4:00 a.m. when deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office were sent to an accident — involving a lone vehicle — in the westbound lanes of 175, near Prairie Creek.
Investigators say the car ran off the road and into the ditch, slamming the driver into the windshield.
Dallas Fire Rescue transported the driver, who has not been identified, to Baylor Hospital in critical condition. Less than an hour after arriving at the hospital the male driver, who officials believe is approximately 32 years old, was pronounced dead.
The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.