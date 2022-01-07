NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This is list of COVID-19 testing sites throughout North Texas as well as information on other useful resources. The list is sorted by county in alphabetical order, and each county has a search page of its own.
Collin County Covid Testing Sites:
COVID Testing Location Resources: COVID-19 testing is available at local health centers, clinics and select pharmacies often at no-cost. Please always call ahead to verify availability, insurance coverage, or make an appointment as necessary.
- Find a Health Center (U.S. Health and Human Services)
- COVID-19 Testing Near Me (Google Maps)
- CVS Health
- Walgreens
- Local Independent Pharmacies
- Walmart in partnership with Quest Diagnostics
Dallas County Covid Testing Sites:
Ellis Davis Field House
- 9191 S Polk St, Dallas TX, 75232
- Start Date: January, 5, 2022 opens at noon
- Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted
- To schedule an appointment, visit: https://testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas
The Cove Aquatic Center At Samuell Grand
- 3201 Samuell Blvd, Dallas, TX 75223
- Start Date: January, 6, 2022
- Monday–Sunday:8 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Appointments preferred, but walk-ups are accepted
- By appointment only. To schedule an appointment, visit: www.mycovidappointment.com or call 469-536-0807
Dallas College Drive-Thru Locations:
Mountain View Campus
4849 W. Illinois Ave., Dallas, Texas 75211
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
Richland Campus
12800 Abrams Rd. Dallas, TX 75243
Open to all individuals experiencing symptoms
Monday-Thursday, 7:30am – 6pm
Free, with or without insurance
No appointment required
Drive-thru testing
Parkland
- Parkland Hospital has opened eight community-based clinics open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria. Patients can call the COVID-19 patient line at (214) 590-8060, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week or visit www.parklandhospital.com/COVID19testing
- Bluitt-Flowers Health Center
- 303 E. Overton Road, Dallas, TX 75216
- Open Monday-Friday
- deHaro-Saldivar Health Center
- 1400 N. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, TX 75211
- Open Monday-Saturday
- Carlyle Smith, Jr. Health Center
- 801 Conover Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Garland Health Center
- 802 Hopkins Street, Garland, TX 75040
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Hatcher Station Health Center
- 4600 Scyene Road, Dallas, TX 75210
- Open Monday-Friday; Saturday 8 a.m. – noon
- Irving Health Center
- 1800 N. Britain Road, Irving, TX 75061
- Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday
- Southeast Dallas Health Center
- 9202 Elam Road, Dallas, TX 75217
- Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
- Vickery Health Center
- 8224 Park Lane, Suite 130, Dallas, TX 75231
- Open Sunday only
City of Dallas Mobile Testing
City of Dallas provides mobile testing to residents who do not have transportation means to get to a testing site. To be eligible for COVID-19 Mobile Testing, residents must:
- Reside in any ZIP code in the City of Dallas; and
- NOT have transportation and NOT have the means to get to a testing site.
- Appointments for mobile in-home testing are free for eligible residents and can be scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday through the MCI diagnostic Center screening line by calling 1-833-657-1887. Results will be available within 48-72 hours.
Denton County Covid Testing Sites:
ELIGIBILITY
Eligibility for free COVID-19 testing through the DCPH partnership with Principle Health Systems includes individuals currently experiencing one or more COVID-19 symptom(s) OR a recent exposure to someone who has COVID-19. Individuals with a recent exposure should be tested no earlier than 5 days after their latest exposure.
TESTING PROCESS
A clinician will use a swab to collect a specimen from your nose. The specimen will then be sent to a laboratory. Patients can access their results online approximately 48 hours after testing.
If you have any questions, please call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline Monday-Friday 8 AM – 5 PM at 940-349-2585.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing At Walgreens In Denton
LOCATING OTHER TESTING SITES
Additional PCR and antigen testing sites can be found at local pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and additional testing centers. Please call or verify cost, availability, insurance coverage, and/or eligibility prior to seeking testing elsewhere.
Frisco
Toyota Stadium (reservations only)
- Mon-Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tarrant County Covid Testing Sites:
In addition to the vaccination opportunities below, the cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Hurst, and Tarrant County College have also added opportunities for vaccinations. To find a local vaccine site, the County created a vaccine finder page: VaxUpTC website.
For more information you can also CLICK HERE or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Tarrant County Public Health has partnered with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo to make COVID-19 vaccinations available at the Will Rogers Memorial Center starting Jan. 14 through Feb. 5, Monday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will have all three vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer, including the children’s and booster doses. Children five and older are eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child’s age and their own ID for the vaccination. The vaccination is free.
Also, TCPH would like to bring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic to businesses, churches and organizations in the community who are interested in hosting a pop-up clinic. It's free to host a clinic.
Pop-Up COVID-19 locations:
Birdville ISD Community Health FairSaturday, Jan. 8: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. 6351 Boulevard 26 North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Watauga Community CenterMonday, Jan. 10: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 7901 Indian Springs Rd Watauga, TX 76148
La Gran PlazaMonday, Jan. 10: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 4200 South Freeway Fort Worth, TX 76115
International Leadership of Texas – KellerTuesday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2301 Heritage Trace Pkwy Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hurst Fire StationTuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 2100 Precinct Line Rd Hurst, TX 76054
Shadow Brook ApartmentsTuesday, Jan. 11: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2020 S Cooper St Arlington, TX 76013
International Leadership of Texas – East Fort WorthWednesday, Jan. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 5901 Boca Raton Blvd Fort Worth, TX 76112
International Leadership of Texas – SaginawWednesday, Jan. 12: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 400 Old Decatur Rd Saginaw, TX 76179
International Leadership of Texas – Grand PrairieThursday, Jan. 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 3501 S Great Southwest Pkwy Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Everman ISDThursday, Jan. 13: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 1000 Race St Fort Worth, TX 76140
Sundance Square PavilionFriday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Near the intersection of 4th and Main Streets Fort Worth, TX 76102
Fort Worth Stock Show & RodeoFriday, Jan. 14: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1501 Rip Johnson Dr Fort Worth, TX 76107
Northwest Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 3800 Adam Grubb Road Lake Worth, TX 76135
Bagsby-Williams Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 3212 Miller Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76119
Southeast Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. 536 W Randol Mill Arlington TX, 76011
Main Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m. 1101 S. Main Street Fort Worth, TX 76104
Southwest Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 6551 Granbury Road Fort Worth, TX 76133
Watauga Public Health CenterMonday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. 6601 Watauga Road Watauga, TX 76148
City of Fort Worth New Locations, Expanded Hours:
The City of Fort Worth ensures access to COVID-19 testing remains available by opening testing sites on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Fort Worth ISD’s Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, as well as the Como Community Center. These sites are in addition to the current testing site at the TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave.
These sites are all hosted by the City of Fort Worth and are open to everyone. The city is partnering with Vault Health. Saliva tests will be administered at no cost, with or without insurance, and appointments are not needed.
Days/Times For City’s Locations:
Monday-Friday
- TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.
Thursdays
- FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11:30 a.m.
- Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 1-4:30 p.m.