NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the latest COVID surge continues, North Texas doctors say transmission levels of the virus are at the highest they’ve seen since the start of the pandemic.
On Thursday, Dallas County set a new record of daily COVID cases. The county reported 6,310 new positive cases and Tarrant County reported 6,040 new positive cases.
Along with cases, hospitalizations are rising too. The numbers have more than doubled in the last two weeks. Experts predict North Texas will set a new high in hospitalizations by the end of the month.
The rise is taking a toll on many, especially essential workers. The Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council says that the state is sending about 1,000 traveling nurses to north Texas to help with the surge.
"When you are understaffed, you're overworking the existing workforce you have so you have to keep in mind the health, the safety and the well-being of your existing workforce," Steve Love with the DFW Hospital Council, said.
Experts continue to push for everyone to get vaccinated and to get the booster shot.