PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a man suspected of breaking into multiple storage units in Parker County on the night of Dec 29 after tipsters helped identify him.

The suspect has been named as Brayden Lee Briggs, 21. He was identified by an anonymous tipster who recognized him from surveillance photos.

“Our Criminal Investigations Division investigators obtained the warrants for his arrest once the press release and photos were posted and tipsters contacted us with his possible identity,” said Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

“We received dozens of anonymous tips through tip411 and private messenger. His tattoos were a key identifier, and he was wearing the same shirt in his Facebook profile photo that he was wearing in security footage depicting the suspect.”

Briggs was stopped by Baylor Scott & White Hospital District Police in Dallas on Wednesday, Jan 5 after numerous vehicle and catalytic converter thefts were reported in their district. Officers noted a suspicious vehicle slowly canvassing the hospital parking lot, observing the parked vehicles, while passing up empty parking spaces.

Officers stopped the vehicle and while searching it, found tools “typically used in stripping parts from vehicles.”

Parker County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified by Dallas Police of the recovery of a stolen motorhome taken during the storage facility thefts. Dallas Police also helped identify a white Ford F-250 pickup found at the scene as one that had been stolen out of Hudson Oaks.

The F-250 proved to be Briggs’ demise. While searching the pickup, officers found a receipt from a Hudson Oaks Walmart that led them to the surveillance footage Briggs was identified from.

Briggs was charged with theft of property and is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Authier said he wishes to thank the individuals who identified Briggs and anonymously reported him to Parker County Sheriff’s investigators.

“Tip411, and Crime Stoppers have proven to be useful tools in aiding our investigators in solving numerous cases,” said Sheriff Authier. “The current case is still under active investigation. We anticipate additional charges.”