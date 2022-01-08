ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men found in an apartment parking lot on the evening of Friday, Jan 7.
Police said that on Friday, Jan 7 at about 7:53 p.m., officers responded to a call from a resident who found two men unresponsive in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Cyprus Club Drive. The caller noted that they had heard gunshots about 10 minutes prior to finding the victims.
When first responders arrived, the two men were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Investigators do not believe either of the victims lived at the apartment complex and it is unclear why they were at the location. A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was found in the parking lot and seized as evidence.
Arlington Police said they are investigating the scene as a possible homicide, but it was not immediately clear if it was a double murder or murder-suicide.
Arlington Police said they are investigating the scene as a possible homicide, but it was not immediately clear if it was a double murder or murder-suicide.

No arrests have been made, and investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin have been notified.