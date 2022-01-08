High Demand For COVID-19 Tests After Dallas Hits Record Number Of Cases For Second Day In A Row Friday Dallas county set a new daily COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row. More than 6,500 new cases were reported, the highest case numbers since September.

Heads Up: Temperatures Are Dropping Again Tomorrow!Highs today get into the low 60s as the clouds break up a little this afternoon. It’ll be breezy and (for January) a little humid. A cold front arrives on Sunday morning. We’ll have mostly cloudy day with a little drizzle here and there but the big story is that temperatures will be dropping.

3 hours ago