OKLAUNION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out aboard a freight train after it derailed near Oklaunion on the morning of Saturday, Jan 8, Wichita Falls CBS affiliate KAUZ-TV reported.
The Texas Department of Safety said that the incident was initially reported as a derailment. According to KAUZ-TV, about 30 train cars derailed under an overpass “impacting US 287.”READ MORE: 1 Dead After Car Crashes Into Cedar Hill Great Clips
Those train cars were carrying denatured alcohol, which is highly combustible. Luckily, only three or four rail cars were affected, and Texas DPS said they were able to disconnect some of the cars before the fire could spread to them.
The Vernon Fire Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to the scene with hazmat materials, and nearby Sheppard Air Force Base responded in order to attempt to suppress the flame using foam.
Traffic on 287 came to a complete halt as the fire burned, but has since been reopened. No injuries were reported.