ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a bar in the early morning of Sunday, Jan 9.

At about 12:28 a.m., two officers who were finishing an unrelated call near the intersection of Great Southwest Parkway and Division Street heard gunshots coming from a nearby business. They ran over to a parking lot where they found a 33-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

After calling for backup and an ambulance, the officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man. He was later pronounced deceased from his injuries by paramedics at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that prior to the shooting, the man was involved in a fight with another group at the bar. They said after he got away from the group, he then went to his vehicle, retrieved what they believed to be a handgun, walked back towards the bar, and began shooting.

Allegedly, someone in the crowd returned fire, striking the man. Investigators are currently working to identify that individual.

Another man who was in the parking lot suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Police have not released any details about possible suspects, what, if any, relationship the man had to the group, or what led to the fight.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Phillip Williams at 817-459-5312. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.