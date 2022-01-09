CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Bob Saget, Obituary, Orlando Florida

ORLANDO, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at age 65, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday, Jan 9.

Bob Saget attends the red carpet premiere & party for Peacock’s new comedy series “MacGruber” at California Science Center on December 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: JC Olivera/WireImage)

Earlier today, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

The man was identified as Robert “Bob” Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.

Saget was a comedian and actor known for his roles in Full House and as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and for his raunchy comedy that clashed with the public image those roles created.

