ORLANDO, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – Actor and comedian Bob Saget has died at age 65, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday, Jan 9.
Earlier today, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room.
The man was identified as Robert “Bob” Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
Saget was a comedian and actor known for his roles in Full House and as the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, and for his raunchy comedy that clashed with the public image those roles created.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.