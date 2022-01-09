PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdown passes against Philadelphia Eagles backups to keep their slim No. 2 seed hopes alive with a 51-26 win on Jan 8.
READ MORE: 26-Year-Old Allen Man Charged With Murder, Evading Arrest
The Cowboys still had seeding to play for against an Eagles team that rested Jalen Hurts and other key starters ahead of an NFC wild-card game next week.READ MORE: 19 Dead, Including 9 Children, In 'Horrific' New York City Fire
The NFC East champion Cowboys (12-5) need losses Sunday by Tampa Bay against last-place Carolina and also for the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona to lose to earn the No. 2 seed. The Cowboys can’t finish worse than the fourth seed. The Eagles (9-8) could still be the sixth seed.
Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz each had two scoring catches. Corey Clement caught one, and JaQuan Hardy and Ito Smith ran for a touchdown each.MORE NEWS: Police Believe 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Arlington Crash May Not Have Been Wearing Seatbelts
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)