ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s official: the Cowboys take the number three seed after the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime 27-24.
(6) SF at (3) DAL
(7) PHI at (2) TB
(5) ARI at (4) LAR
(1) GB — Bye
— Bill Jones (@CBS11BillJones) January 10, 2022
After a busy day of football, playoff seeds are finally in. The Cowboys will face-off against the 49ers next week, the Eagles head to Tampa to go up against the Bucs, and the Cardinals play the Rams in LA while the Packers get the bye.
The NFC Wild Card game against San Francisco will be tough, even with homefield advantage.
As much as I didn’t like the #DallasCowboys matchup against @AZCardinals. @49ers coming to @ATTStadium might frighten me more. But that’s the matchup #3 vs #6 That team is toughhhhhhhhhh. More than good…. Toughhhhhhhhh. Welcome to the #NFL #Playoffs @CBSDFW @CBS11Sports
— keith russell (@krussellcbs11) January 10, 2022
The time and date of each playoff game has yet to be determined.