By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, NFC Playoffs, NFC Wild Card, Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s official: the Cowboys take the number three seed after the 49ers beat the Rams in overtime 27-24.

After a busy day of football, playoff seeds are finally in. The Cowboys will face-off against the 49ers next week, the Eagles head to Tampa to go up against the Bucs, and the Cardinals play the Rams in LA while the Packers get the bye.

The NFC Wild Card game against San Francisco will be tough, even with homefield advantage.

The time and date of each playoff game has yet to be determined.

