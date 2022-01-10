DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — After weeks of waiting in long lines to get a COVID test, relief is finally here for some North Texans. Four new coronavirus testing sites are coming to Dallas County.
Dallas County Health and Human Services is partnering with Dallas College, the City of Irving, City of Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, and Fair Park, to offer the service.
All sites require an appointment to get a PCR COVID test — except Fair Park. Health officials say it’s vital for everyone to get tested during this winter surge.
The tests have been in high demand lately as the omicron variant sweeps the nation and hits thousands of people in and around Dallas-Fort Worth.
Last week, Dallas County set a new record of daily COVID cases, with 6,310 new positive cases and 12 deaths. The numbers were the highest seen since September. Dallas County officials say they are hoping they can slow the spread by offering more testing options.
“We’re building testing capacity all across Dallas County. This is something we’ve worked on since the Christmas holiday, and it’s bearing fruit now,” Judge Clay Jenkins said.
Hospitalizations are on the rise too. Last week the DFW Hospital Council reported nearly 3,000 people were hospitalized with the illness.
People are being urged to wear KN95 or surgical masks, social distance and get vaccinated.