(CBSDFW.COM) – As the Cowboys get set to rock the house that Jerry built, that’s not the only house where the team will have a home field advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

Shelley Ahia, a Cowboys fan, says, “I had people from Dallas, Texas contact me to say they wanted to come by the house, only to find out we’re out in Hawaii.”

Yes, Hawaii. Eva Beach. Hawaii.

The Ahia family has started a tradition of honoring the true meaning of Christmas, at the same time celebrating their love of America’s Team into the New Year.

Shelley admits, “we did have people from around the world come visit. They were all here on vacation. As soon as they landed, they came with suitcases just to take pictures with the famous Dallas Cowboys House in Hawaii.”

She explains “it was amazing that something as small as an idea for us could reach the world.”

How does the passion of being a Dallas Cowboys fan reach Hawaii?

Shelley’s husband, Waldo, explains, “I was in the 3rd grade when I became a Dallas fan. It was the star that drove me to the team. Whether they won or loss, I stuck with it.”

Now, the Ahia’s are stuck with the pressure of having to top this year… next year and years beyond.

With the average cost of decorating the house at $10,000, they’ll remind anyone their pride in their squad is priceless.

When asked, “if you could deliver a message to the Dallas Cowboys organization and team what would that message be?”

Waldo replied, “I just wanna say keep up the good work. We’re there. All the way from Eva Beach Hawaii rooting for them. We feel it in our bones. This is our year.”

The Ahia’s are not alone in hoping all the stars align this time.