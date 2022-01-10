DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Citing the “public health’s interest,” the Dallas County Tax Office will close on Jan. 11 for face-to face transactions until further notice.
"Please visit us at www.dallascounty.org/tax for additional information. We know this is a difficult time for all our residents and we are working diligently to make sure that all our services have an alternate process while we are closed to the public for face-to-face transactions. As always, we look forward to serving your needs," said Dallas County Tax Assessor/Collector John R. Ames.
Motor Vehicle Services
Dallas County citizens can renew their motor vehicle registrations online at www.dallascounty.org/tax. Our neighborhood grocery partners are also processing current vehicle registrations after a valid inspection. Dealerships can drop off title work at
any County Tax Office Branch with a valid Dealer Permit between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m., Monday-Friday.
Property Tax Payments
Dallas County citizens can pay online with an eCheck, for no additional fee, at www.dallascounty.org/tax. They can also continue using their MasterCard, Visa, Discover and American Express credit and debit cards at the same site or pay property
taxes by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank at 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361- 1741 (Español). All credit and debit card transactions are subject to Chase Bank convenience fees. Tax payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313-9066.
The Dallas County Tax Office's Customer Care Center is available to help taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.