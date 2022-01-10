NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The New Year brings another new lottery multi-millionaire in North Texas, after a lucky scratch-off ticket purchase.
A Lancaster resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Casino Millions.
The ticket was purchased at the 365 Food & Fuel location in the 1400 block of W. Pleasant Run Road, in Lancaster.
The new millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.
This is the second of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in the Casino Millions game.
Casino Millions offers more than $250 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.57.
Earlier this month someone bought a winning Texas Lotto ticket in Flower Mound — worth an estimated $16.25 million.