FISHER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An 18-year-old woman near the Texas border with New Mexico is facing charges after police say she abandoned her newborn baby in a dumpster.
Officials with the Hobbs Police Department say Alexis Avila is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lea County District Court.
Authorities say someone found the baby in a dumpster on January 7 and called police.
Officers administered aid before paramedics took the child to the hospital. The baby has since been transferred to a hospital in Lubbock, and is in stable condition.
Hobbs PD spokesman Chad Wright says investigators used surveillance video to identify a car suspected of being involved. That recording led them to Avila, who admitted giving birth at another location and then leaving the baby in the dumpster. She was booked on suspicion of attempt to commit murder and child abuse.
It was not immediately known if Avila has an attorney to speak on her behalf.
Hobbs is about 100 miles southwest of Lubbock.
