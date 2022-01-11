CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement officials arrested Ali Gharrawi, 22, and booked him into the Harris County Jail for felony stalking.

Ali Gharrawi, 22 (credit: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

On January 10, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 14900 block of Mueschke road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arriving, a woman told them Gharrawi was following her. She also expressed fear that he would harm her, deputies said.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered Gharrawi allegedly placed a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, and threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

“His bond was set at $2,500 out of the 185th District Court,” said Constable Herman.

