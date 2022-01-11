Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front ArrivesWhile clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part.

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North TexasMorning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20.

Freezing Drizzle/Sleet Possible Tuesday As Winter Disturbance Moves Through North TexasThe workweek is starting off on a brighter note as the sunshine is back in North Texas. Monday will be a typical winter day, but we could see winter weather Tuesday.