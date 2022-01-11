DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After a 33-year absence, the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Tour is coming back to Dallas.
“It’s pretty cool,” is how tennis coach and analyst Brad Gilbert describes it.
Gilbert played in the last ATP event that was held in Dallas back in 1989 at Reunion Arena.
Thirty-three years later, the inaugural Dallas Open will be held at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on SMU’s campus from February 6 through 13.
The Dallas Open announced their player field and it features the top three ranked American players: Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and Dallas resident, John Isner.
All three of those players are ranked in the top 25 in the world.
“In judging by the player field that they have this year, I think it will take this tournament no time to capture the public.” Gilbert told CBS 11 Sports. “I really expect the people of Dallas to embrace this event.”
