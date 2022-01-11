Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Lewisville (courtesy: Quorum)
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Gene Carey Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in Lewisville is temporarily closing to the public due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among workers.
The facility is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
"The closure of this facility is being done in an attempt to protect the health of staff and visitors," a spokesperson said in a new release.
During this closure, staff members will still be able to provide care for the animals housed at the shelter. Animal Service Officers will respond to animal emergencies and high priority calls. Animal surrenders and animal adoptions will continue by appointment only. Appointments can be made online at lewisvillepets.com.