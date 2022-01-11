Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North TexasMorning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20.

Freezing Drizzle/Sleet Possible Tuesday As Winter Disturbance Moves Through North TexasThe workweek is starting off on a brighter note as the sunshine is back in North Texas. Monday will be a typical winter day, but we could see winter weather Tuesday.

Downtown Dallas Shelter Opens, Expects 200 Homeless People Ahead Of Freezing WeatherBelow freezing temperatures are headed to North Texas overnight, and that has organizations across the Metroplex taking steps to look out for the homeless.