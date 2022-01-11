KEENE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were shot and one man died around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at a mobile home park in Keene off Alaska Street near Texas Street.

When officers arrived, they found a white sedan in the middle of the cul-de-sac at the end of the Alaska St.

The deceased victim was found on the ground next to the sedan.

Officers then located a second shooting victim lying on a porch on Alaska St.

Officers located a third victim sitting in the grass on Lee St, one block west of the initial location.

The second and third shooting victims were rushed by helicopter ambulance to local hospitals for life-threatening injuries.

At least one suspect ran off.

Police only had a vague description of him.

A vehicle. described as a dark small gray or black sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Sonic, took off with a possible second suspect.

Currently, there is no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat to the public, police said.

It is believed that the suspects and the victims were known to each other, and there is no information about the motive of the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we would like any citizens with information to contact our main Police Department number at 817-641-7831.

Anonymous tips can be given by contacting the Johnson County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-794-8477.