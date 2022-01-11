HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Eighteen-year-old Jeshurun Williams was arrested for allegedly pointing a Crossman BB gun at a victim during a road rage incident, police said.
It happened on Jan. 10 in the 19100 block of Louetta Road. The victim told deputies that while traveling down Mueschke Road he saw Williams driving recklessly. Williams then got out of his car and pulled out his BB gun.
At the time, the victim didn’t realize the handgun was a BB gun.
“Jeshurun Williams was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with aggravated assault. His bond was set at $20,000 out of the 232nd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.