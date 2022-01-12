FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded on January 11 after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls.
Fort Worth-based American confirmed the incident happened on Flight 488 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. In a statement AA said, “Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement.”READ MORE: Fort Worth Police Seek Person Of Interest After Elderly Man Severely Injured During Robbery
CBS News has learned the suspect tried to exit through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened.READ MORE: Dallas Police Continue Search For Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child Suspect
A replacement aircraft was brought in and the flight later continued on to Florida.MORE NEWS: Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The Weekend
The airline said, “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation.”