By CBSDFW.com Staff
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after a Miami-bound American Airlines flight had to be grounded on January 11 after a passenger rushed into the cockpit and damaged some controls.

Fort Worth-based American confirmed the incident happened on Flight 488 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. In a statement AA said, “Crew members intervened and the individual was ultimately apprehended by local law enforcement.”

CBS News has learned the suspect tried to exit through a cockpit window when a pilot intervened.

A replacement aircraft was brought in and the flight later continued on to Florida.

The airline said, “We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation.”

