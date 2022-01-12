DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Sector recovered a drowning victim on Jan. 7.
They said the victim was running from soldiers and entered the gravel pit, which was full of water. The Texas National Guard soldiers called the agents from the Eagle Pass South Station for help. They told the agents the victim was one of two men who jumped into the pit. The other man was found on the edge of the pit in need of medical attention. Emergency Medical Services were contacted and transported him to a local hospital.READ MORE: Dallas Man Dies After Shooting On Barclay Street
Both men were part of a larger group who ran from the soldiers.READ MORE: 1 Killed, Another Critically Injured In Suspected Street Racing Crash On Green Oaks Blvd
MORE NEWS: 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing Survivor To Speak In Fort Worth Tomorrow