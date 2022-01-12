DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas ISD-aligned sources said on Wednesday, Jan 12 that Superintendent Michael Hinojosa will announce tomorrow in a press conference that he is retiring from the district’s top spot at the end of the year.
Hinojosa's current contractual agreement with the district calls for the formulation of a "Succession Plan," to recruit and retain a new chief leader of the school system.
Current assistant superintendent Susanna Cordova was named by sources as the most likely successor.
Hinojosa’s retirement would not take effect until December 2022, and he would also remain as advisor “Superintendent Emeritus” until the board approves either Cordova or another candidate.
According to sources, Hinojosa is being recruited as a Dallas Mayoral candidate for 2023.
Hinojosa has not yet commented.
Hinojosa was already the district’s leader from 2005 to 2011. He holds the honor of being the longest-serving superintendent in Dallas ISD history.
Even before taking on that job, Hinojosa was a teacher, coach and administrator in the school district. He is also a product of the system, having graduated from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff.
Hinojosa left his spot as Dallas ISD superintendent to take on the top job at a school district near Atlanta. He left there three years ago and returned to Texas, most recently working as an education consultant for a private firm.