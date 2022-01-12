DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said on Wednesday, Jan 12 that a Dallas man died after being shot multiple times at a location off of Barclay Street.
At about 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the 8100 block of Barclay Street. When they arrived, the officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This story is developing and CBS 11 has reached out for comment. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.