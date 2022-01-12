BREAKINGDallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa To Retire At End Of The Year
By CBSDFW.com Staff
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie firefighters extinguished a 1-alarm fire at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Hawco Drive around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

When they got there, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the attic and helped evacuate residents.

Grand Prairie apartment fire (Chopper 11).

A total of 16 apartment units were directly affected by fire, smoke, or water.

No one was injured.

Families in the affected building were relocated to other units within the same property.

The Red Cross and the Grand Prairie Office of Emergency Management were on scene to assist the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Grand Prairie Fire Arson.

