MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and a firefighter has been injured in a late-night blast and apartment fire in Mesquite.
The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. at the Country Club Apartments on Pinehurst Lane, near LBJ and La Prada.
Firefighters tell CBS 11 News that they had responded to a medical call and were performing CPR on a man when his oxygen tank flashed and sparked the fire.
It’s unclear if the victim died before or during the fire, but officials say flames overtook the space quickly and crews tried to pull the victim out of the apartment but were unsuccessful. The responding crew didn’t have on fire gear while helping the patient, but quickly ran out, put on protective equipment, returned and carried the victim out.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital with second-degree burns to his hand.
