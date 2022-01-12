FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to COVID-19 concerns, Fort Worth will hold its MLK Day event virtually this year.
The City of Fort Worth Employee Celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled for Future City Hall on Thursday, Jan. 13 and will now be a virtual-only event.
The spoken-word program will be broadcast live at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 on the City of Fort Worth’s YouTube channel.
The City said a video-on-demand version of the event will be available online at a later date.