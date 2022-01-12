Cold Wednesday Morning Begins Warming Trend That Lasts Until The WeekendA great afternoon to check out the trails as temperatures in North Texas climb into the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front ArrivesWhile clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part.

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North TexasMorning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20.