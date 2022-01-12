ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Royse City Police Officer Michael Baley put on his uniform for the first time in nine months on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“Today when I got dressed, I was like it’s a different day,” said Officer Baley, “I didn’t realize the weight of the badge until today.”

On April 10, 2021, Baley was helping out a stranded driver on the side of I-30 when a SUV barreled toward him and hit Baley.

He ended up having surgery on both knees and suffered some scrapes and bruises.

“If it wasn’t for me landing in the grass and banging my head off the dirt and not concrete, that’s the difference,” said Baley, “My angels were working a little overtime that day.”

Baley has been on the Royse City police force since 2007 and now he’s back doing what he’s passionate about, protecting this community.

“Being around the shift today, it was exciting and they were all happy to see me back,” said Baley.

Baley has had to adapt as his 49-year-old body doesn’t quite do what it used to be able to do.

“It has been an adjustment, he said. “I will tell you, in therapy when I first had to try and run, everybody was laughing so hard because I looked like a bubbling buffoon trying to run because nothing wanted to run like it used to.“

Officer Baley said he knows he’ll likely be put in a similar situation again, helping out a stranded driver on the side of the road.

He said when that time comes, he knows it’s going to be rough.

“The other day we were in the parking lot and I heard tires screeching and I was like…uh, and it rang true and it’s just something that I’m going to have to live with and work through.”

Baley’s message to everyone is to move over when you see someone on the side of the road.

“Just please slow down and move over so that way those people on the side of the road are safe and they’re not in danger,” he said.

Baley said he’s lucky to tell his story, when so many others can’t.

“There’s a reason why I didn’t die that day and so I have to continue to serve where God puts me.”