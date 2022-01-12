NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It’s been nearly two weeks since it was revealed that a winning Texas Lotto ticket was sold in Flower Mound on New Year’s Day. That jackpot winner has now come forward.
A Highland Village resident claimed an $16.25 million estimated prize for the drawing held on January 1. The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes.
The New Year millionaire has elected to remain anonymous.
The winning quick pick ticket, sold at the RaceTrac at 1809 Justin Road, matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46).
The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held January 12, with an estimated prize of $6 million.
Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.