ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old woman now faces two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death after t-boning another car, allegedly causing its driver to die.
The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of W Green Oaks Boulevard and Lee Drive happened on Jan. 11.
Police said Priscilla Rodriguez was driving her Porsche Cayenne nearly 80 miles per hour when she hit the Honda Accord driven by the 30-year-old victim. The posted speed limit on that stretch of W Green Oaks Blvd is 45 miles per hour. A 20-year-old passenger in the Accord was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is currently listed in critical condition.
Investigators determined victim was attempting to turn left from Lee Dr onto W Green Oaks Blvd when Rodriguez, traveling northbound on W Green Oaks Blvd at a high rate of speed, t-boned the car. The impact of the crash pushed the Accord into a light pole.
Rodriguez was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Based on witness statements and their conversation with Rodriguez, investigators believe she was racing another vehicle at the time of the crash. The other vehicle, which was described as a dark colored BMW SUV, continued driving northbound on W Green Oaks Blvd after the crash.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once next of kin are notified.