ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) — Smoke damage on one North Texas school campus has resulted in a cancellation of classes.
Early on January 13 the fire department was called to Aledo Middle School because of fire and smoke in the new fine arts area of the building.READ MORE: Pedestrian Killed Trying To Cross Highway At I-30 And Jim Miller Road
READ MORE: Enjoy Warmer Than Average North Texas Temperatures Before A Weekend Freeze
In a statement on their website, officials said:
“While we are working with the fire department to investigate the cause, due to that investigation and the significant impact on areas that serve students in the building, we are not able to have school at the campus today.”
MORE NEWS: Texas Border Protection Officers Seize $1.5+ Million In Cocaine, Fentanyl
Officials with the Aledo ISD say they ‘regret the inconvenience’ the closure will cause families, but are grateful for the local fire department’s quick response and that no one was harmed.