DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa confirmed Thursday, Jan. 13, he will be the leaving North Texas’ largest school district at the end of the year.

Hinojosa said during a news conference, he has handed the school board in his letter of resignation.

“I will try not to get emotional because I’m a macho Mexicano and I shouldn’t do that, but it is special, the journey I’ve had,” he told reporters.

Hinojosa has served a total of 12 years over two stints as superintendent.

His goal now, he says, is to land the plane, ensuring a smooth transition to the district’s next leader.

“Success breeds success, and when you’re on top, you’re able to attract people,” he said. “This district is in the best shape its ever been and we can attract the best.”

Hinojosa said, once his replacement has been chosen, he will step aside and serve in a advisory role.

Hinojosa did not want to discuss reports he’s interested in running for mayor, though he said he wouldn’t dismiss it.

He admitted the talk of him as a candidate was flattering.

He did confirm that he’s not leaving Dallas and that he won’t be retiring.

“Some of y’all were saying, I’m stepping down. I want to correct you. I don’t step down. I step up. So I’m not stepping down on anything. I’m going to step up. Bu I am going to exit as superintendent,” he said.

As part of Hinojosa’s contract, he committed to setting up a succession plan, which he told CBS 11, he’s done.

He said, he’s hired someone who’s been with the district for more than a year, has experience as a superintendent, and is qualified for the job.

Those comments appear to confirm reports he’s recommended his deputy superintendent Dr Susana Cordova, who has been with the district since November of 2020 and previously served as Denver ISD’s superintendent.

“I think it takes someone who’s going to have the grit and stamina to be here for a while,” he said.

Hinojosa also addressed the wave of resignations from superintendents nationwide, saying he feels the culture wars are wearing school leaders down, though he said that’s not the case for him.

Dallas ISD School Board President Ben Mackey confirmed a search committee will be appointed this week and that he hopes to name the next superintendent this spring.