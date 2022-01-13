DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after man was killed at the Overlook Ranch Apartments on Jan. 12.
The victim, a Latin male, was found just before 8 p.m. at the apartments located at 3440 Timberglen Road. He was lying on the ground in the apartment complex parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding the crime are still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Det. C. Walton with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.