DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, the leader of the Dallas Independent School District, is set to hold a news conference on January 13 to talk more about his decision to step down from his post at the end of the year.

According to sources, there’s rumblings that Hinojosa may be running for public office — possibly the mayor. Hinojosa has not commented on the claims.

The 65-year-old is credited with steering the Dallas ISD through some of the most challenging times in its history. He’s led the district through natural disasters and most recently the pandemic.

At the beginning of the school year, he made national headlines by being one of the first superintendents to openly defy Governor Abbot and put a district wide mask mandate in place.

The head of the largest teachers’ association praised his decision.

“When you’re talking 145,000 to 150,000 students and 20,000-plus thousand employees that’s a lot to manage and he’s done it probably better than anybody in Dallas ISD,” Rena Honea said.

DISD‘s current Deputy Chief Superintendent, Susana Cordova, is expected to be one of the prime candidates to replace Hinojosa.

A board meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m., followed by Hinojosa’s 1:30 p.m. news conference.