FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner said in a December letter to the FWISD Board released on Jan. 13 that he plans to retire at the conclusion of his current contract in 2024.

In the letter, which is dated December 16, 2021, Scribner said he will continue serving in his position until a new superintendent is selected. By announcing his retirement now, Scribner said, he hopes to support a smooth transition and give the board ample time to find his successor.

Scribner’s retirement is the latest in a string of superintendent retirements across North Texas, including Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa.

“We appreciate Dr. Scribner’s communication and transparency in sharing his plans,” said Fort Worth ISD Board of Education President Tobi Jackson. “Among his many accomplishments, we especially applaud his leadership in transforming our secondary schools with collaborative spaces and modern, career-focused classrooms that will benefit students for decades to come. That is an outstanding legacy.”

The Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the superintendent’s plans to retire at a Jan. 18 Special Meeting Executive Session.

Scribner served in Phoenix, Arizona as superintendent for over 20 years before coming to Fort Worth in October 2015. During his tenure, FWISD saw a 12-point gain in the state’s accountability rating as well as growth in Career and Technical participation and completion rates.

The District also passed two voter-approved tax ratifications and almost $2 billion in construction bonds that will help pay for four new elementary schools and renovations for all 23 middle schools, among other projects.

Dr. Scribner says he is most proud of the District’s work in racial equity and the efforts to address gaps in academic achievement and dismantle systems that have historically reinforced those disparities.