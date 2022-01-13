CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before 9:00 a.m. on January 8 when Cedar Hill Police officers and firefighters were called out to a hair salon to investigate a major car crash.

When first-responders arrived at Great Clips, in the 440 block of East FM 1382, they found that a vehicle had driven into the building.

An unresponsive person, that had been hit by the vehicle, was inside the business. The person, now identified as 54-year-old Janet Hutchins of DeSoto, died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, remained at the scene and was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As the investigation into the crash continues, Cedar Hill police are asking for help from the public as they gather ‘all facts relating to the incident’. Anyone with information, or who may have taken photos or video is asked to contact Sgt. Cooley at 972-293-5181 ext. 2148