FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Over a million people are expected to enjoy themselves at the 125th Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo starting this Friday. The 23 day show in and around Dickies Arena is back for the first time after missing last year due to the pandemic.

Final preparations took place on Thursday as crews get things ready for the crowds.

“There’s still all the features that people expect, livestock shows, the petting zoo, the milking parlor next door,” said Matt Brockman, Communications Manager for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

While there’s no mask or vaccine mandate, they’ll have a vaccination clinic on site and taking some precautions. “Providing plenty mask distribution all across the complex, providing hand sanitization all across the complex,” added Brockman.

The show is expected to generate $175 million for the local economy and $15 million in state and local taxes according to Brockman.

Across the street from Dickies Arena, businesses are eager for the crowds.

“It’s going to be a party,” said Taco Heads owner Sarah Castillo. “It’s in the air, everybody is so excited about it we have our sign, there’s a countdown.”

While they are dealing with many of the same issues so many other restaurants are facing with staffing shortages, they are actively looking for help and happy the current staff will have plenty of customers over the next few weeks.

“It’s a huge booster for us and our staff and I mean restaurants were hit so hard and so we’re excited for everyone to make some money and get back on their feet,” Castillo said.

Over at Morris Boot Company, the event makes up 80-percent of their yearly sales.

“There’s literally going to be people all over the place,” said co-owner Steven Parker.

It’s needed foot traffic Parker wants to put boots on.

“I mean, you get real cowboys, you get people who want to be cowboys and then you get people who ain’t cowboys coming in here and they’re just really interested from the cowboy look of things,” said Parker.

For more information on how to get tickets or when shows are happening, click here: https://www.fwssr.com/